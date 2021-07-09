Alice Williams Richards, 81, of Chester, Idaho, graduated from this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. A nurturer to the very end, she had gathered each family member to her bedside to express her love for them. Only then did she feel at peace, knowing that her work here was done. Alice was born on July 4, 1940, to Gomer Hugh and Dorothy Howard Williams. When Alice was 4 years old, her mother passed away due to complications from childbirth. Alice said her mother was her guardian angel for the rest of her life. Alice grew up and attended school in Chester, later graduating from South Fremont High School. She met Val Richards in May of 1959, and three months later on July 27, 1959, they were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived in Twin Groves and Chester, raising 5 children; Trina, Mike, Ralph, Valice, and Lynette. Alice worked as Clerk of the Board for Fremont County School District for 33 years, retiring early so she could care for Val as he recovered from a brain tumor. Alice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, dedicating much of her life to service in the church. She enjoyed working at the temple and even served a mission in the Family History Center on Temple Square with her sister Marva. Most important to her above all else, was family. Alice and Val provided many opportunities to make memories with their family, from camping, to holiday parties and family trips. Alice taught herself to quilt after she retired and made sure every grandchild had a quilt made by Grandma Richards. As we say goodbye, we are comforted that so many are welcoming her back home. While we savored one last family reunion with her this week, we are excited about the reunion she is now enjoying with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. She is survived by her children, Trina (Wayne) Forbush, Mike (Juli) Richards, Ralph (Lorna) Richards, Valice (Kurt) Stevens, Lynette (Rob) Brown; siblings, Mildred Berkheimer, Marva Bowman, Deanna Baker, Gordon (Cheryl) Williams, Mark Williams; 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gomer and Dorothy; husband, Val; a baby brother, Darris; and two sisters, Joyce and Wilma. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, with Bishop Chuck Hanson, of the Chester Ward, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Alice 7/4/1940 - 7/6/2021Richards