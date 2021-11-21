Jolene N. Richards, 66, of Shelley passed away November 13, 2021. She was born January 28, 1955 in Richland, Washington to C.W. and Norma Hielisen Bates. She was raised and attended school in Rigby then moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she graduated from high school. After graduation she moved to Idaho Falls where she met Lynn D. Richards. They were married in Ammon, Idaho on February 14, 1974. Jolene attended Vogue Beauty School in Idaho Falls. She worked for five years as a beautician at the Blackfoot South Hospital. She stopped working to stay home and raise her family. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved fishing and hunting. Jolene is survived by her husband, Lynn D. Richards of Shelley; two sons, Lynn W. (Farrah) Richards of Billings, Montana; Ben (Cassi) Richards of Pocatello, Idaho; six grandchildren, Amelia, Becky, Little Ben, Sadie, Rylan, and Sam; brother, Dr. Tom (Kathy) Bates of Colorado Springs, Colorado and sister, Dee (Joe) Martinez of Idaho Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, Nick and Sam. Pokey's with her dad, Whitey. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jolene 1/28/1955 - 11/13/2021N. Richards