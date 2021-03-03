Nelda Richards Brittain Richards Nelda Hanson Brittain Richards - April 25, 1926-February 20, 2021 Nelda Richards was born April 25, 1926 to Hans Marion Hanson and Charlotte Howard Hanson in Nephi, Utah and spent many of her early years there. The family moved a few times and lived in Rexburg. She graduated from Firth High School. She was the oldest child and her siblings joined her, Betty Lee Hanson Anthony, Luwanna Merle Hanson Baxter Mathurin, Marion Junior Hanson, Charlotte Ann Hanson Fredrickson, Mary Joan Hanson Fullmer Vanderwood. While working at the Pocatello Air Base she met Elsmere. She married Elsmere Elza Brittain and to this union four children were born, Michael, Muriel, Betty Lou and Lloyd. They were later divorced in 1968. In 1970 she married Gerald Dean Richards, there were four beautiful daughters that joined the family. Cindy Richards Valantine, Sandy Richards Snyder, Julie Richards Blaisdell, Kristi Richards. They met at Sociables, the Singles program that the Church had then. In 1995 the marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Nelda had many places of employment, Pocatello Air Base, Utoco Service Station, B & V Farm Equipment, Thorsen's Drug Store, CC Anderson, Montgomery Ward, Custom Body Works, Western Auto, Peterson's IGA, Bon Marche, Idaho Baking Company, J C Penney, Rurban Gas, Cook Real Estate and INEL. Some of her church callings were Sunday School Teacher, Young Women's Leader, Stake Family Records Extraction Leader. She also served with Jerry as Ward Dance Directors and also on the Temple Sealing Team. She seemed to enjoy all of the callings that she had. Nelda was very active in Credit Woman's Business and also Toastmaster's and was in leadership positions in both organizations. She served as president for both and many other positions. She traveled with them to conventions each year. Some of her other travels were to Anaheim Disney, Utah Relatives, San Diego, Mexico, Canada and she also wintered in Arizona one year. Over the years she had homes in Pocatello, Blackfoot, Kimball, Shelley and Woodville. Nelda always had a beautiful yard and loved Gardening, Crocheting, Working, Making Quilts, and Family History. She loved her family dearly. Nelda's posterity included four children, 17 grandchildren and 56 great grandchildren. With her extended family she had eight children, 30 grandchildren and 78 great grandchildren. Nelda graduated from us on Feb 20th, 2021 in Pueblo, Colorado with her daughter Muriel and Muriel's husband Bruce at her side. Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, Hans Marion Hanson and Charlotte Howard Hanson, her son Michael, her husband Gerald Richards, along with her Sister Betty and Brother Junior, her son in law Mike Klements and a great grandchild. She is survived by her children: Muriel (Bruce) Tew, of Pueblo, Colorado; Betty (Mike) Klements of Shelley, Idaho; Lloyd (Donna) Brittain, of Basalt, Idaho and Sandy Richards (Larry) Snyder. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The funeral will be broadcast live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will meet with friends Saturday from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.