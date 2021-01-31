Ralph Thomas Richards, 67, of Blackfoot, passed away January 29, 2021, at his home. Ralph was born January 8, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Grant Thomas Richards and Barbara Jean Eckersley Richards. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Ammon and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Ralph served in the United States Army. In October, 1976, he married Danielle Afton Howlett in Idaho Falls. Ralph and Danielle made their home in Firth, Idaho, where Ralph worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Danielle passed away March 11, 2008. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his farm animals. Ralph had a big heart. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Rosemarie (Mark) Pagh of Firth, ID; son, William Richards of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Holly (Josh) Stewart of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Roy (Cindy) Richards of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Rex (Susan) Richards of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Laraina Landon and Bobbett Jensen, and brother, Bruce Richards. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ralph 1/8/1954 - 1/29/2021Richards
