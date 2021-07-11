Trent Randell Richards, 60, passed away on July 2, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1960, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Randell Jay Richards and Margo Andrasen Richards. He attended school in St. Anthony and then later in Idaho Falls, Idaho when his family moved. Trent graduated from Skyline High School in 1979. In 1980, he joined the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to the states, he worked at various places and attended EITC where he studied auto mechanics. He then discovered that he was very talented in turning shrubs and bushes into works of art. One cannot drive through Idaho Falls without seeing one of his masterpieces. He also loved to sing like his father and entertained many at family reunions or just singing at the top of his lungs while sitting on his front porch. After several years, Trent returned to school and became a certified nursing assistant. He worked at nursing homes around Idaho Falls. Trent had many talents and interests. He loved to fish and knew of several "secret holes" up and down the Snake River valley. He was an avid huckleberry picker and asparagus hunter. He loved to go camping with the family. He became a very good cook and even made handmade noodles for chicken and noodles. He was one of the best painters around. He was truly an artist in many ways. There wasn't anything Trent wouldn't do for family, friends, and neighbors. He kept his neighbor's driveways cleared in the winter, baked huckleberry pies for family, and would even give away the locations of his favorite huckleberry patches or fishing holes. Trent is survived by his father, Randell Richards; his stepmother, Meg Richards; his sister, Brenda (Scott) Emery of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his brother, Tom Carter of Grangeville, Idaho; and his sister, Lorie (Eddie) Muniz of Belgrade, Montana. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margo Andrasen Richards Decker. Trent's family would like to thank Jose, Trent's neighbor, and the Bonneville County Sherriff's Department for their kindness and compassion. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Trent 7/7/1960 - 7/2/2021Randell Richards
