Dixie Joyce Gordon Richardson, 85, of Ammon, passed away May 19, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was under the care of One Source and Aspen Home Health & Hospice. Dixie was born April 18, 1935, in Logan, Utah, to Samuel Harvey Gordon and June Luzell Nelson Gordon. She grew up and attended schools in Fillmore Elementary School and graduated from Box Elder High School. She also attended Brigham Young University. On December 4, 1953, she married Melvin Mark Richardson in the Salt Lake City Temple. Dixie and Mel were blessed with five children: Pamela, Mark, Lance, Todd, and Kristi. After living in Brigham City, Logan, and Idaho Falls, they made their home in Ammon, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings through the years. She enjoyed working with the youth and serving with Mel in the Pocatello, Idaho Mission Presidency. Dixie served as the District Director covering ten counties in Idaho for United States Senators Steve Symms and Dirk Kempthorne. Dixie is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Kirk) Sheppard, Mark (Teresa) Richardson, Todd (Marci) Richardson, and Kristi Richardson; daughter-in-law, Jozet Hulley (wife of Lance, deceased); 25 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mel Richardson; and son, Lance Richardson. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Garn Herrick officiating and Elder Lynn A. Mickelson presiding. Graveside services may be viewed on the Wood Funeral Home website the following day. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dixie 4/18/1935 - 5/19/2020Richardson
