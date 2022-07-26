Karla Jeanne Dustin Richardson, 81, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away July 24, 2022. Karla was born to Kenneth Dustin and Katherine Peeler Dustin February 1, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, while the family was living near West Yellowstone, Montana. She was the oldest of two children, with a younger brother, Garth. Being the only girl growing up, she relied on cousins from the Peeler family for playmates when her brother was tired of filling the role. Leaving West Yellowstone, the family lived in Shelley, Cobalt, Caribou Mountain, Ririe, and Palisades, Idaho. She was a member of the "Dam Kids" group because of her family's work during the Palisades Dam construction. In all these places, they were able to have housing because of her mother's occupation as a school teacher and her father's work in construction. Karla was often the teacher's pet in her mother's classroom. In 1957, the family found a permanent home in Ucon, Idaho. As a sophomore, Karla went to Bonneville High School where she met her future husband, Wendell Richardson. After five years of courtship, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 28, 1962. She graduated from Ricks College with a degree in Nursing. She practiced at the Tall Clinic in Rigby, Idaho, and in Provo, Utah, while supporting her husband's education. Her daughter, Rebecca, was born January 25, 1964. As the first grandchild of all four grandparents, she was cherished. The little family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they welcomed their son, Eric, on December 3, 1971. Eric was long-awaited and cherished when he finally arrived. Her last child, Mark, was born on August 12, 1983, and was also cherished, being the last grandchild of all four grandparents. Karla developed the skills of china painting and quilting. She held leadership positions in "Stitching with Friends" and "Patchwork of Friends" quilting clubs. Karla joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while living in Swan Valley at the Palisades Dam. From that day on, she was a faithful, active member, serving in multiple callings over the years, including a 2-year mission with her husband to Jackson, Mississippi. She is survived by her husband, Wendell; sons, Eric (Cary) and Mark (Misty); and her grandchildren, Colton (23), Rebecca Shea (15), Coleman (14), Ellie (12), Max (9), Macy (7), and Sophie (3); her brother, Garth (DeeAnn); and her half sisters, Dawn Larsen and Carma Lufkin. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca; her parents, Kenneth and Katherine Dustin; and stepfather, Glen Harding. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Ammon 25th Ward, 2055 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho, and will be broadcast live and available for later viewing at www.ammonstake.org. A visitation will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the emergency providers, including the 911 operator, the EMT ambulance team, the EIRMC Emergency Room staff, and the ICU staff. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Karla 2/1/1941 - 7/24/2022Richardson
