Roger Allen Richardson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 13, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Roger was born July 19, 1944, in Weatherford, TX, to Harry Randolph Richardson and Bernice Fay Guess. He grew up and attended schools in Azle, Texas, and graduated from Azle High School. He also attended University of Colorado at Denver. On June 14, 1964, he married Claudia G. Seibert in Denver, CO, and they were blessed to raise five children together. He went on to serve in the Air Force and fought during the Korean Crisis. After completing college, Roger worked for Martin-Marietta Denver, where he worked on the Viking 1 & 2, the very first space craft that landed on Mars. He worked on the Voyager 1 & 2 which went to Jupiter, has left the solar system, and is still working to this day. Later, Roger and Claudia made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Roger worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory. There, he worked on and tested the first electric cars. Roger was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and he served in many callings including Ward Clerk, Stake Clerk, and Sunday School Teacher. He also was a Scout Master for thirteen and a half years. In his spare time, he enjoyed building computers, working on cars, and reading. He also loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing, camping, golfing, and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. Roger is survived by his loving wife of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, James R. (Kaylene) Richardson of Dunlap, TN, John T. Richardson of Boise, ID, and Morgan T. (Elisa) Richardson of Boise, ID; daughters, Christine G. Richardson of Denver, CO, and Julie A. (Eric) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Dale (Karen) Richardson of Weatherford, TX, and Leon Graves of Weatherford, TX; sister, Jackie Beauvais of Weatherford, TX; 20 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Milton Graves. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Brentwood Ward Building, 2040 Brentwood Drive, with the 24th Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in Blackfoot. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Roger 7/19/1944 - 8/13/2019A. Richardson