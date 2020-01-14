Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Reid Thueson Richey passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Nampa, Idaho at the age of 91. Reid was born on August 24, 1928 in Salem, Idaho to Elton and Margie Bodil Richey. He spent most of his childhood growing up on the family farm in Ashton, Idaho originally settled by his great-grandfather. He enjoyed playing various sports in school and graduated from North Fremont High School in 1946. Reid met Jessica Corene Dutson while attending Brigham Young University. On February 19, 1947 they were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple for time and all eternity. Reid and Jessica were called by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve a mission to the Eastern Central States Mission. Reid left shortly after their wedding, and Jessica joined him for the last six months of the two-year mission. They spent most of their married life on their farm in Ashton, Idaho, where Reid and Jessica loved, cared for and taught their 15 children to work and to love our Heavenly Father, our Savior, and our fellowmen. He enjoyed working on the farm and caring for the many animals. After their children were grown, Reid and Jessica served three more missions: West Yellowstone/Island Park; Baguio, Philippines; and Tucson, Arizona. Reid loved sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to all whom he could befriend. More than 50 missions have been served by them, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Reid is survived by 14 children: Corene (Gale) Peterson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Kendell (Jeannie) Richey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Annette Lyman of Santa Clara, Utah; Bryon (Ann) Richey of Nampa, Idaho; Ramona (Duane) Lundholm of Hamer, Idaho; Ronald Richey of North Potomac, Maryland; Jeffrey (Debra) Richey of Woodinville, Washington; Brent (Judy) Richey of Salt Lake City, Utah; Ileen (John) Arellin of Canon City, Colorado; Paul (Gaylene) Richey of Rexburg, Idaho; Alan (Tamara) Richey of Port Hadlock, Washington; Julie Anne (Albert) Rodriguez of Springville, Utah; Samuel (Heather) Richey of Herriman, Utah; and Bruce (Rebecca) Richey of Yorktown, Virginia; 74 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Grant of Ashton, Idaho and Wayne of Salem, Idaho. Reid is preceded in death by his wife Jessica; his daughter Emilie and her husband Barry; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his parents; a sister and three brothers. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Ashton 3rd and 4th Ward building, 1313 North 3600 East. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to service. Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Reid left a great legacy of hard work, service, family and a love for the gospel of Jesus Christ. We love you, Father, and we are grateful that you are reunited with your wife and family who have gone before you! Reid 8/24/1928 - 1/11/2020Richey