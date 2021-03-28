Dennis Joe Richins, 59, of Ammon, passed away March 24, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joe was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Reed and Flora Richins. He grew up in Driggs, Idaho, and loved growing up in the valley. He attended Ricks College where he met his wife, LyDee. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1984. He graduated from Ricks College with his Registered Nursing license, then started working at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he continued to work for 39 years. He spent his whole life serving others. These acts of service ranged from small things, like sneaking candy to people in church, or larger ones, like his church service missions. On snowy days, he could be found shoveling neighbors' driveways, and during the summer, he would often help mow lawns or till gardens. Joe was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the Padova, Italy Mission. He also served in the Bishopric, and most recently as the Bishop of the Ammon First Ward. He had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and of his Father in Heaven. He was also heavily involved in the community. He was heavily involved with the scouts program. He served as the Scout Master in his church and participated in countless scouting activities. He also was active in the Ham Radio community. He embraced each person he met with amity and care. He is survived by his loving wife, LyDee, as well as his five children, three sons-in-law, and five grandchildren: Trista with Amani; Darby and Matthew with Eliza; Sydney and Brandon with Kenton, Easton, and Houston; Ami and Kamerin; and Justin. He is also survived by his three siblings, Jeff, Tom, and Connie; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Ammon 3rd Ward Building, 2150 Avocet. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joe 4/11/1961 - 3/24/2021Richins
