Afton Richman Richman Afton Richman, 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 in Idaho Falls. Afton was born to Charles Fredrick Boyce and Coral Aretta Sant Boyce in Treasureton, Idaho on August 28, 1934. Because her father was an irrigator, Afton grew up moving from city to city in Idaho, never spending more than a year in one place as her father worked different farms. She received her education at too many schools to list. Afton married Marvin Aslett; they later divorced. She married Rulon Hunsaker Richman, who preceded her in death. For 25 years, Afton worked as a certified nursing assistant at the State Hospital South in Blackfoot. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings. She loved the temple and attended often. She enjoyed reading, watching old westerns, taking long Sunday drives, dining out, spending time with family, quilting, and crocheting afghans, sweaters and hats for family and friends. She loved to sing and harmonize with her sisters. Afton is survived by her children, Leonard (Carolyn) Aslett of Jerome ID, Larry Aslett of Gresham Oregon, Shirleta Lenzi of Nampa ID, George (Dawna) Richman of Irwin ID, Chip (Audrey) Richman of Boise ID and Dlynda (Dean) Wedding of Dillon MT; her sisters, Mary May Boyce Small, Rea Boyce England, and Beverly Boyce Williams; nine grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rulon H. Richman; and sisters, Lula Beth Boyce Howard and Marchele Boyce Neal. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends and relatives from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.