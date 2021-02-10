Leland Llano Ricker, 88, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dad was born on August, 21, 1932 in Greeneville, Tennessee to William Arvile and Nerea Nevella Bowman Ricker. They moved to Shelley when Dad was 12 years old where he attended school. On May 16, 1952 he married Betty Elaine Hansen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He worked at the R. T. French Co. and later Pillsbury for 37 years. After retirement, Lee and Betty spent their summers in Island Park and wintered in Blythe, California. He loved his family especially his grandkids. Lee is survived by his children, Nancy (Phil) Mecham, Sandra (Cal) Batterton, Todd "Bubba" Ricker, Jeana (Jimmy) Carter, 13 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and one sister, Iva Kate (Dean) Metcalf. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, one brother, Edward, three sisters, Elizabeth Ann White, Janice Owens, and Sara Lee Gaarsland, one son-in-law, Brad Crofts, one granddaughter, Nicole Mecham Hopkins, and one great granddaughter, Isla Kay Crofts. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. The service will be broadcast live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Leland 8/21/1932 - 2/7/2021Llano Ricker