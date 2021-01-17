Clark Norman Ricks, age 45, passed away peacefully at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho on the evening of January 7, 2021 after a battle with colon cancer. Clark was born on July 8, 1975 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Norman Reed Ricks and the late Sharon Tracy Ricks. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1993, and then attended BYU Provo graduating with a major in Latin American Studies and a double minor in Business and Communications. He also earned an MBA from Utah State University. During his college years he played banjo and string bass in a bluegrass band and sang in BYU's Men's Chorus. After serving an honorable two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern Mexico, he married Lillie Lucas in December of 2000. Clark was an amazing husband and a dedicated father. In his career, Clark was co-owner of Summit Publishing, LLC, which focused on insulated concrete forms and building waterproofing systems. In his free time, he pursued learning with a passion, always diving into a new hobby or skill. Most recently, he was learning to play Jazz piano. He also taught himself to be a successful beekeeper and a proficient sailor. As a talented musician, Clark loved to sing and could play half a dozen different instruments. As a skilled craftsman, he could often be found in his workshop building furniture and gifts for his family. He was also an active volunteer in his church congregation, and served as a scoutmaster, a sunday school teacher, a stake missionary, and a counselor in the bishopric. Clark was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ricks, and is survived by his wife Lillie; children Benjamin, Daniel, Hannah, and Jacob Heber; father Norman Ricks; sister Janene Wadsworth; and Brother Grant Ricks. Funeral services for Clark will be Saturday, January 16, at the LDS Chapel on 602 Schweitzer Cutoff Rd. at 11:00 a.m. The service can be watched live using this link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/sandpointidahostake A graveside service will be held on Monday January 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River, ID is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com. Clark 7/8/1975 - 1/7/2021Norman Ricks