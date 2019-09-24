Peggy Ann Whiting Ricks, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Mapleton, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 26, 1934 to Ronald G. and Capitola Whiting in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her early childhood was spent in Utah and Idaho. She married her eternal companion, F. Bruce Ricks on August 22, 1958 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They raised their children in Idaho and Washington. Peggy was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing and was a wonderful cook. Most of all, she loved being with her family. Peggy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served two full-time missions, one with her husband in the Utah Saint George Mission, and as single sister in The LDS Family History Center in Salt Lake City. She is the mother of eight children, 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Survivors include children, Bob (Dara Kae) Ricks of Rexburg, Idaho; Ron (Elaine) Ricks of Severance, Colorado; Jeff Ricks of Washougal, Washington; Mike (Maria) Ricks of Fairview, Utah; and Lisa Ricks of Saratoga Springs, Utah; siblings, Sherrie (Lynn) Bates of Smithfield, Utah and Ronald (Stella) Whiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Bruce Ricks, daughter, Vickie Ricks; sons, Scott and Jason Ricks; great-grandson, Thaddeus Alexander Ricks; siblings, Deanne Kunz and Lanae Brown. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Fairview LDS 2nd Ward (Rock Church), with viewings on Friday at 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 North 100 West in Mount Pleasant. Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m.at the church. Interment will be in the Fairview City Cemetery under the direction of Rasmussen Mortuary of Mount Pleasant, Utah. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff of The Abbington Senior Living in Mapleton, Utah for their loving care of their mother. Peggy 7/26/1934 - 9/21/2019Ann Ricks