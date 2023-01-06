Ventura Rico, 64, of Shelley passed away December 25, 2022 at San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He was born July 14, 1958 at Villa Juarez San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Leonardo and Petra Rico. Ventura attended grade school in Mexico. He came to the United States in his early teens and started working moving pipe. Then worked for Basic American Foods since 1979 for 41 years. Traveling is what he loved to do. Recently he fulfilled his dream of traveling the east coast of the United States and exploring popular spots. He is survived by his wife: Hilda Rico of Shelley, Sons: Alex Rico, Elias (Gena) Rico, Daughters: Lisa(Antonio) Gonzalez, Rebecca Rico (Luis). Brothers: Arcadio Rico, Gerardo (Margarita) Rico, all of Shelley. Sisters: Inocencia Garcia, California, Maria Rico, Idaho Falls, Maria de la Luz Rico (Rosendo) Blackfoot, Alfonsa Rico (Pascual), Idaho Falls, Alicia (Juventino) Vega, Blackfoot. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son: Samuel Rico, and his sister: Maria Elena Rico The family would like to thank all family and friends and all those who lovingly supported us with all your donations and love offerings and those who cared for our loved one. God Bless each and every one of you. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak Street) Shelley. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 pm and Saturday from 9:30 - 10:45 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfunrealhome.com. Ventura 7/14/1958 - 12/25/2022Rico
