Richard Rider Rider Richard Lyle Rider passed away, November 3, 2020 at his home in Rose surrounded by his family. He was born May 9, 1940 in his home in Rose. He was the fourth child of John Ellis Rider and LaVon Adams Rider. He was raised on the family farm and spent his entire life there. He attended school at Rose and Groveland elementary, Blackfoot Jr High, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. On November 22, 1963 he married Sandra Capson. They had four children, Wendi, Kelly, Troy, and Julie. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was sealed to his wife in the Idaho Falls Temple. He worked for various farmers in the area and also mowed the golf course for the City of Blackfoot. He loved working on the farm and tending to the animals. He loved dogs, cats, and his horse, Cindy. In 1972 he was diagnosed with Beckers Muscular Dystrophy, he was becoming weaker so he had to quit the farm life and he became one of the first stay-at-home Dads. He filled the position well and spent many hours at sporting events and dog shows. He loved to drive and travel and so he was right at home being a constant chauffeur for his children. He loved to go camping, spending all the time he could in the mountains. He enjoyed family reunions, Christmas gatherings, parties in his yard, and outings with anyone that would let him go. He took pride in taking care of his lawn, he loved the walks he took with his dog around the neighborhood, and time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved them dearly. He is survived by his wife, Sandra of 56 years; children, Wendi Lamb (Dale), Kelly Rider (Shane Atwood), Troy Rider, and Julie Rider (Shaun) all of Blackfoot; nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellis and LaVon Adams Rider; two brothers, Blaine Ellis, and Gary Lott Rider; sister, Marje Palmer and her husband, Jack; his in-laws, Delbert and Lucille Capson; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Capson, and Othea Toland and her husband, Dwayne; and brothers-in-law, Calvin Capson and Jess Seward. The family would like to thank Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice, and his wonderful caretakers for the care and love they gave him. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.