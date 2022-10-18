Ernest William Riedelbach Jr. our wonderful and much-loved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, with his family by his side. His passing at this time is a blessing for him, he is now free from his infirmities. While we will miss him, we know he has returned home to his Heavenly Father and a better place. He was born March 5, 1939, in Los Angeles California to Ernest William Riedelbach Sr. and Edith Rosenberg Riedelbach. He married Sherry Kay Luster on October 19, 1962, in the St. George Utah temple. His dad was a career serviceman for the Army, they moved every 1-3 years, and lived in many places throughout the country and Panama. He never felt he had a specific place to call home. So, he was happy when he and Sherry settled in South-Eastern Idaho, the place he finally called home. His life was filled with many accomplishments. Ernie was a sought-after sportscaster, sales executive, and radio station owner for 45 years, for 16 of those years he was the voice of the Vikings at Ricks College. He worked for KSL, KIQK, KIGO, KRIC, and KSUV over the span of his career. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was a convert to the church and was baptized on August 3, 1957, at age 18. Ernie held many callings, including Bishop, High Councilor, member of Elder's Quorum presidencies, and many others. One calling that was particularly close to his heart was serving as a missionary with his wife Sherry in the Utica NY Mission for 1 year. While serving as Bishop in Lakeview Oregon, he helped build and dedicate the chapel there. Ernie loved the gospel and serving, it was a significant part of his life. He was an avid sports fan, he loved all sports, he especially enjoyed watching the Superbowl and sports bloopers with his sons as well as golfing with his lunch bunch friends. Ernie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sherry Kay, his 7 children, Ernie Jr. (Candace) Riedelbach; Mary Riedelbach (Todd Armer); Andrea (Nick) Madsen; Kristen Riedelbach (Ryan Koster); Heather Riedelbach (Aaron Buesing); Holly Riedelbach (M. Pierre Carlson); Erik (Tasha) Riedelbach. Grandchildren, Carter, Elise, Sawyer, Abby, Alexa, Hannah, Sarai, Alex, Damian, Harper, Liam, Milo, and Olive. Sisters, Barbara Callender, Virginia Kennedy, Roberta (Charles) Tame, Edith (Danny) Lowe. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Edith Riedelbach and his sister Ruth and his brothers-in-law Coy Callender and Gene Hobbs. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 am at the Rexburg North Stake Center at 314 E 2nd North Rexburg, ID 83440. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 5:30-7:00 pm at the Flamm Funeral Home 61 N 1st E, Rexburg, and on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Ernie 3/5/1939 - 10/14/2022Riedelbach
