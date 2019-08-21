Richard Allan Riemke, beloved brother and cousin passed away in Rodeo California, on March 7, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born October 11, 1944 in Vallejo, CA He lived in Crockett until 1958 (age 13) when the family moved to Rodeo He played the piano and accordion, was a Lifeguard at the Rodeo Swimming Club, played trombone, and was the Student Conductor of the John Swell High School band, and Dance Band, and was Student Body President. He graduated in 1962. He received B.A. and M.A. degrees in Physiology, and his PhD in Engineering Science from the University of California, Berkeley. He belonged to Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and worked for awhile during Graduate School at Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Rich played trombone in the Cal Band, and was Drum Major in the band in 1965. The Cal Band played on the Ed Sullivan Show. Ed brought Rich on the stage and introduced him. Rich was also in the U.S. Army Reserve Band as a trombone player for 5 years. His first job after receiving his PhD was at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. He wanted to move closer to home, so he started working in Idaho Falls, ID at the Idaho National Laboratory as a Nuclear Engineer. He ended up working there for 30 years. Rich enjoyed listening to the Beach Boys, and he loved surfing. He would vacation every summer at Huntington Beach. He eventually moved there in 2010, after he retired. Rich is survived by his Sister, Anita Mann, and her husband Barry of Rodeo, CA, cousins, Margaret Lloyd of Rodeo, Fred Cortelyou of New Jersey, and Virginia Grum-Ross of Crockett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Frances Riemke, his brother Thomas, and his cousins William A. Ross and Charles Cortelyou. Funeral Liturgy Mass will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 825 7th St, Rodeo, CA. followed by internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2560 Church Lane, San Pablo. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Richard 10/11/1944 - 3/7/2019A. Riemke