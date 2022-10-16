Margurite Mary Rieth lived a vibrant and full 95-years of life. Her Lord and Savior called her home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born September 3, 1927, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Nicholas and Maria del Rosario Hernandez. She and twin sister, Mary, were born early, but Margurite was the smaller twin weighing only 3 lbs. She didn't nurse or eat the first 24 hours; her parents were told she wouldn't make it. However, Margurite's personality was a feisty, spunky little fighter and her dad had a unique determination for his little girl's wellbeing. He snuggled her up in a shoebox and fed her homemade broths. She pulled through to become his favorite little tortilla-maker. Though she hated it, she made them for her daddy and into motherhood for her children. With one kidney, Margurite constantly faced health challenges; she fought them all with spunk and determination. At 21 vibrant years of age, she was whisked off her feet by Vernon Paul Rieth, the love of her life. A mutual friend, "Ruthie", set them up at a church dance; it was love at first sight for them both. They married shortly after on September 4, 1950 and were blessed with three little cherubs their first ten years: Cheri Ranee, Douglas Paul, and Maria Martha. During Margurite's monumental 62-years of marriage to Vernon, they also celebrated nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren (plus one more in December of 2022!). Margurite loved God, her family, playing bridge with friends, and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She was certainly the "hostess with the mostest" opening her home to everyone and never meeting a stranger. Margurite was talented in many fields, she even passed up a beauty salon scholarship in New York to marry Vernon! Instead, she became a beautician at Groom's Beauty Salon in Idaho Falls and later obtained several high-profile jobs at INEEL and in the banking industry, she also assisted with office work at Christ the King Church. She always happily supported and furthered her family's wellbeing. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters and survived by four sisters and one brother, making her 1 of 16 children! She is also survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family wants to specifically thank the wonderful owners and caregivers at Harmony Place, especially her caregiver, Erica, and the caring ladies at Visions Hospice, both in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebratory Mass will be held at 10:30 am, with a Rosary recitation beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Margurite's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com. Margurite 9/3/1927 - 10/4/2022Mary Rieth
