It is with great sadness that the family of Alan S. Rigby announces his passing on November 19th, 2018. Surrounded by loved ones, Alan passed following complications with chronic myelogenous leukemia. He is remembered as a loving father and husband, wonderful friend and outstanding member of the Sandpoint community as the owner of A&J Plumbing. Born to Lois Rigby of Paris, ID, and Clyde Rigby, of Montpelier, ID, in Kemmerer, Wyoming on March 31st, 1960; the family moved to Challis, Idaho two years later where they raised their family. Alan loved being outside, was an avid outdoorsman, amazing hunter, and great skier. He had engaging and charismatic nature that was hard to ignore. He worked hard, played harder and by his example, those values were instilled in his children. Alan is survived by his wife Julie, his four children; Amy, Justin and his wife Lucy, Paige and her husband Cameron and Jerrod, as well as two grandchildren, Mason and Rosalyn. He is also survived by his father, Clyde Rigby, and siblings' Fern, Dixie, Devin and Doug, and a large extended family with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Lois Rigby. Services TBD in the spring in McCammon, ID. For any information regarding the services or if you wish you send your sympathies, please email the eldest daughter, Amy Wolf at wolfamsu@gmail.com. Alan 3/31/1960 - 11/19/2018S. Rigby