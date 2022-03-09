Charles E. Rigby, husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 6, 2022 at age 101. He was born on February 21, 1921 in Sugar City, Idaho; the youngest of nine children of David Eckersley Rigby and Agnes Elsie Price. He grew up in Chance, Montana and Teton Valley (Driggs, ID). He served as a B-17 pilot during WWII. He married Mary Jayne Tolton in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 7, 1949. They lived in Idaho Falls, ID for the next 44 years where he practiced dentistry, and they were blessed with nine children. He served in many church callings, including High Councilor and Bishop. He also served on the School Board. In 1989, he served a mission with his wife in Santa Rosa, CA. He is survived by his children: Sherri Guyon of Salt Lake City, UT; Mary K. Lloyd (Eldon) of Provo, UT; Nancy LeSueur (Dave) of Gilbert, AZ; Julie Andrew (Greg) of Murray, UT; Robert Rigby of Frisco, TX; Tricia Wilkes (David) of Provo, UT; Allie Tomlinson (Shirl) of Lindon, UT; Becky Anderson (Todd) of Riverton, UT and Jennifer Nielson (Troy) of Highland, UT. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11 am at the Lindon Central Stake Center, 56 E 600 N, Lindon, UT. Friends may call there as well on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm and an hour prior to the funeral on Friday morning. For full obituary and live stream link, visit Anderson & Sons Mortuary at https://www.andersonmortuary.com/obituary/Charles-Rigby Charles 2/21/1921 - 3/6/2022Emery Rigby