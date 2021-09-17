Harold Lucas Rigby, 95, faithful and strong to the end, peacefully and quietly returned home to his Heavenly Father, Wednesday September 15, 2021. Harold will be long remembered for his love of family, hard work ethic and his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Harold was born December 4th 1925 in Rexburg, Madison County, Idaho, the fifth child of Joseph Lester Rigby and Harriet Maria Lucas Rigby. He grew up in a loving family who all worked together on the family farm in Hibbard, Idaho. After serving a two-year LDS mission to the Western States, he attended Ricks College and met and married his sweetheart Vaudys Marion Johnson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Harold began his farming career on the 80 acre farm where he raised his five children and continued to expand the farm and cattle business. He attended Madison High School and received his State Farmer Award when he was a junior in High School. Harold loved farming and ranching. He valued the land and was always looking for ways to improve and build his farming operation. Harold served on the Idaho State Cattlemen's Association and was honored as Cattleman of the Year by Madison County in 1968. In 1987, he was awarded Farmer of the Year by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce. Harold enlisted in the 449th Military Government Reserve Unit and spent three years going to Fort Lewis, Washington completing his military basic training. In 1986 Harold and Vaudys were called to officiate in the Idaho Falls Temple and later served as a temple sealer. He considered the marriage sealing of his grandchildren to be one of his greatest accomplishments. A highlight of their church service was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Houston,Texas. Harold was a people person and loved his many association. He will always be a light and example to his family whom he loved dearly. He had a passion for life, new adventures and serving others. Harold is survived by his sweet wife, Vaudys whom he recently celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with. He is also survived by his five children: Rita (Chandler) Garbett of South Jordan, Utah; Christine Petersen (Mark, deceased) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Linda Miller (Rex) of Rigby, Idaho; Larry (Janet) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Bart (Cheri) of Rexburg Idaho and 21 grandchildren and 62 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Harriet (Hattie) Rigby, his brothers, Lalovi Rigby, Alden Rigby and Ray Rigby; his sister Larue Rigby Hunter and his son-in-law, Mark Petersen. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Henry's Fork LDS Stake Center, 1508 W 3000 N, Rexburg, Idaho, with Bishop Steven Rigby officiating. Family and friends may call Tuesday evening at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg Idaho from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the stake center from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Encompass Hospice for their outstanding professional care and a special thank you to Renato Silveira. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Harold 12/4/1925 - 9/15/2021Lucas Rigby