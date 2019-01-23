William F. (Bill) Rigby passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 12, 2019 after 88 years of a beautiful life that touched so many with his kindness, compassion and support. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 31, 1930 to Parley E. and Margaret Mosley Rigby. His childhood was full of fun and adventures as the family would spend their summers at Mack's Inn and the remainder of the year in Idaho Falls. His parents were very active in the community and he learned at an early age the value of hard work and giving back. At the age of 14, while most men were serving in WWII, Bill worked as the produce manager at the local grocery story making 5 cents a day. This was his first exposure to business and his love of helping people would continue until his passing. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School he attended the University of Idaho and rushed as an Alpha Tao Omega. It was while serving dinner at the ATO's sister house, Alpha Phi, that he met our mother, Jeanne DeMott. Both being on a tight budget, they loved splitting a cheeseburger and milkshake. They also enjoyed attending various dances and social events throughout their courtship. Bill graduated with a BS in Business in 1953, married Jeanne on December 28, 1953 and then shipped out to Korea as a US Army 2nd Lieutenant. After returning from the war, he was offered a banking position in July of 1955 at the Bank of Eastern Idaho. Bill was not interested in a career as a Banker, he reluctantly accepted the job, and stated that he would come down and help out for one month. That month turned into fifty-four years, a decision that proved to benefit many. He wasn't a traditional banker but instead, believed strongly in the character of the people he worked with. He joined Valley Bank in 1972 where he continued his strong support of those in the community. He loved learning about the people and many found him to be a true, trusted advisor. He worked many weekends and at times would take his children to the office where they would quietly play hide and seek so not to set off any alarms. Fate would have it that the original Bank of Eastern Idaho had been sold and its name abandoned. This opened an opportunity and in 1985, Bill was successful in attracting investors and gaining State Department of Finance approval to open the new Bank of Eastern Idaho, 30 years after he started with the original Bank of Eastern Idaho and in the same location. While he thought that the market would be Agricultural based, it turned out that the business community was also in need of banking support. For the next 24 years, Bill would lead The Bank of Idaho through growth, name change and expansion of territory. He loved his employees and was always conscientious of his responsibility to his staff, investors and the community. So many have said that if it wasn't for Bill, they wouldn't have started their business. Bill not only changed the business landscape with his personal and lending support, he also changed the real estate landscape in the community. A few buildings that he developed included the Idaho Falls Public Library, the Key Bank Building and was the visionary who believed O.E. Bell was too historically important to tear down. With his daughter, Diane Kiehn, they renovated and restored it into a beautiful office building and then found great joy when it was sold and converted back into a school. Throughout his lifetime, Bill was also a dedicated and loyal community supporter through his involvement with many of Idaho's non-profit and service clubs. He donated his time, leadership and monies to many causes that greatly benefited the community. Some of which were: The United Way, Grow Idaho Falls, The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, The Idaho Housing Authority, Idaho Independent Bankers Association, Bonneville County Democrats, The Museum of Idaho, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, The Idaho Falls Zoo and the Idaho Falls green Belt. He received the Steward H. "Skip" French Award for Outstanding Community Service and Spirit of Volunteerism and was recognized for his diligent service to community and its residence in "10 Who Make a Difference". Bill was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Jeanne of 61 years and his parents. He is survived by his sister, Martha Rigby Kuhn, his four children, John (Katie) Rigby, Lynne Rigby (Matthew Muldoon), Kay Robertson and Diane (Chuck) Kiehn;, nine grandchildren, William and Thomas Rigby, Ellie and Matthew Conor Muldoon, Jennifer von der Gruen, Emily and Joseph Robertson, and Kyle and Andrew Kiehn and one grandson, Evan von der Gruen. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 at Alturas International Academy Gym (formally known as the O.E. Bell Building), 151 N. Ridge, Idaho Falls, Idaho. 10:00 Viewing, 11:00 Service, 12:00 Reception. Interment of William and Jeanne Rigby will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, 21st and Rollandet Ave, Idaho Falls, ID. 1:30 Private Family Service. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Blue Wave, 2060 Rollandet St, Idaho Falls from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lincoln Court, Encompass Home Health and Cloud Nine for their love and friendship while caring for our father. Memorial donations: Bill and Jeanne Rigby Art Scholarship Fund, C/O Bank of Idaho, 399N. Capital Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83403 Online condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. William 5/31/1930 - 1/12/2019F. (Bill) Rigby