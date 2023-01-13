We are humbled to sum up the amazing life of our mother, Joyce RaNee Riggs. Joyce was born in Ashton, Idaho on April 13, 1932, to Dalton and Gwendolyn Ard Strain and returned to her Heavenly Father on January 11, 2023. Joyce married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Jack Riggs, on June 2, 1950 in Ashton, Idaho. Jack pushed her through town in a wheel-barrow! Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jack and Joyce shared a special everlasting love for nearly 65 years here on earth. What a glorious reunion they are enjoying, hand in hand, for eternity. They have three children, Jeff (Bev) Riggs, Jill Saddler and Julie Hodson; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Joyce has two brothers; Jack (Peggy) Strain and Craig (Julie) Strain. Joyce loved spending time with her family. We were honored to have a big, fun celebration on her 90th birthday. She made holidays and gatherings so special. She loved Christmas and created lasting memories that we will cherish forever. Joyce and Jack always opened their home to family, friends and neighbors. She was a very talented painter, exceptional cook and adored all animals. She loved gardening and her beautiful yard. She lived at her home in Menan for 63 years and often referred to it as her paradise. Her greatest calling was being a loving and wonderful mom. A big part of her and Jack's life were their horses. Joyce was nominated as secretary for the Appaloosa Horse Club. Joyce reminisced often of her favorite job and the people she worked with at Chesbro Music Company. Joyce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had numerous callings in Primary, Young Women, Relief Society, BYU-Idaho, Stake Young Singles Branch and also as a temple ordinance worker. She supported her husband full heartedly in his calling as bishop. She truly loved serving and caring for others. Joyce cherished her many friendships. Thank you for all the beautiful memories, your love will always be our guide. You will forever be our angel. Funeral services honoring the life of Joyce RaNee Riggs will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Menan Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East. Per Joyce's request, there will be no viewing. Interment will be at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Joyce 4/13/1932 - 1/11/2023Riggs
