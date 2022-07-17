Margi Riggs 75 of Idaho Falls, started her celebration early this year. Passing peacefully in her sleep, she was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, joining her Heavenly Father the morning of July 4th. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 14, 1946 to Margaret Eleanor Barnes Brown and Pastor Claude Earl Brown. She was the oldest daughter and the third of ten children. Margi was married to Floyd James Riggs for 37 years until his death, February 5, 2005. They were married on July 15, 1967 in Alderwood Manor, Washington. They had identical twin sons, whom Margi said were her greatest accomplishment, Matt James (Leigh) and Trent James (Heather). Margi worked for the INL as a Manager for the Training Directorate until her retirement in 2008. She was very active in Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) and has held many top positions in the organization including President of the Idaho chapter. Margi really loved her sisters in ESA and enjoyed her fellowship with them and the work the philanthropic organization was involved in over the years. She was also a member of the Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR-#7010ID). One of her proudest moments was also introducing both ESA and DAR to her granddaughter McKenzi and having her become a member of both organizations. In her early adult years Margi worked for Boeing Aircraft Company. During these years she met her husband Floyd in Silverton OR, where they moved after marriage. During her early married years, she worked for the State of Oregon’s Public Defenders Appellate Division as well as being the President of Northwest Mothers of Twins Club. As a direct descendent of Sgt. Patrick Gass a member of The Corps of Discovery, Margi was active in several genealogy projects and participated in more organizations than can be listed here. It was well known that Margi loved the Lord and shared His gifts by crafting and baking with her 7 grandchildren. Predating Apple, she was known as iGram (Margi spelled backwards), to Hunter James, McKenzi Laura, Chase James, Ryan James, Peyton James, Jay James, and Derek James. She will be remembered with love whenever they smell popcorn, watermelon or Ben Gay. Margi is preceded in death by her husband Floyd, Grandmother Edna Laura Gunderson Barnes, Father Claude, Mother Margaret and Brothers Claude Jr. and Clyde. Graveside memorial and funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Green Mountain Cemetery in the Silverton Hills at 12:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at Berean Baptist Church, in Idaho Falls, ID on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The family appreciates the kind expression of sympathy through flowers. Alternative expressions may be made as charitable donations to “Thru the Bible” at https://ttb.org. Margi Riggs