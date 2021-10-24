On October 8, 2021, my precious wife, Dorathy Ann Rimmer went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dorathy's love for others has been displayed throughout the years with one magnificent gift.... a heart of gold. She continuously spread joy and laughter amongst anyone who came in contact with her. She loved her church family at Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and longed for the same attractiveness once we moved to Gloucester Point, Virginia in 2018. Sadly, sickness crept upon our doorstep, and limitations were placed as to being able to acquire the same type of fellowship as we once knew. Thankfully, the Lord gave Dorathy, Katreen, Charles, and me many beautiful moments of laughter and joy throughout the latter days of her life here on earth. Dorathy loved quilting, cross-stitching, arts and crafts, and giving to others the beautiful items she had created. But, the greatest of all was our love for our Lord. There are many wonderful people with whom she shared these gifts. She was a caring wife to me, Marshall, and a loving mother to two precious children, Katreen Elizabeth Elder (Sam Sr.) and Charles Marshall Rimmer Jr (Jamie), and three grandchildren Sam Jr., Gage, and Tristan. She is also survived by a sister, Cindi Jo Mathis of Washington State, and her children Lauren, Connor, and Reilly. Dorathy's love for her children and grandchildren was exceptional. Both Katreen and Charles found many hours of happiness throughout the thirty-two years they shared of their mother's life. No services are planned at this time. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory. Dorathy 4/5/1943 - 10/19/2021Ann Rimmer