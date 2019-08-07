With heartfelt love and gratitude for the life of our husband, father, and grandfather, we sadly announce the passing of Logan R Ringel on August 3, 2019 after a valiant battle with leukemia cancer. Logan was born on July 11, 1960 to Roy Price Ringel and Roberta May Mackley Ringel in Driggs, Idaho. Logan grew up in Driggs, Idaho. He attended high school at Teton High, where he met his best friend and eternal companion, Lori Ann Bell. The two were married soon after on June 29, 1979 and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on December 29, 1982.Logan and Lori made their home in Teton Valley; where they raised four children. Logan joined the military at 17 and served in the Army National Guard 938th detachment in Driggs for 21 years. He also worked at various jobs in the community and certified as a propane service technician and manager at V-1 Propane and certified service technician at Fall River Propane. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings. Logan firmly believed:"When the Lord calls, you go and do".Logan was courageous and hardworking.He never hesitated to help where he was needed and could be counted on in "a pinch". He enjoyed fishing, hunting,horseback riding, camping and almost any outdoor activity. He loved finding and cutting gems and minerals; creating beautiful jewelry. He always strived to be positive, happy, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Most of all he loved his family. Logan is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Dale M. Ringel and a brother-in-law Francis "Blue" Dalley. Logan is survived by his wife - Lori, his four children - Matthew R (Sheela) Ringel, James Clifton (Britney) Ringel, HeatherAnn (Adam)Gottemoeller, David J Ringel and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Charlotte (Vance) Moulton and Linda Dalley, and his brother Brent Ringel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to the Family in care of Baxter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 706, Ashton, ID 83420. Logan 7/11/1960 - 8/3/2019R Ringel