Jack Ringquist
John “Jack” Ringquist passed away Sept. 26, 2018, surrounded by family at his home in Ammon, Idaho, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Jack was currently under the care of Aspen Home Hospice and Nuclear Care Partners.
Jack was born on Jan. 24, 1937, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Nancy I. and Clarence L. Ringquist. Jack grew up with three older sisters and was the baby of the family. Jack was a unique and caring individual who made the world a better place. He was always smiling and loved by many. Those of us who knew him were truly blessed.
Jack attended schools in LaCrosse and graduated in 1954 from Central High School. He met his forever sweetheart, Betty Graff, at the roller rink where they were asked to join a group known as the Squire Squares and enjoyed square dancing on skates for various events around the area.
Jack married Betty on Dec. 27, 1958. Jack attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and received his technician degree in August of 1959. Interviewing for possible jobs, Argonne hired him to come to Idaho and work on the EBR II facility. Jack and Betty moved to Idaho the end of September. He told Betty it would only be two-three years or at the most five years then they would look closer to the Midwest to be near family. They soon found that they loved Idaho, so they stayed, and this has been home for 59 years. Jack later received his Bachelor of Science in general engineering from Idaho State University in 1977. Jack and Betty had three children, a son and two daughters. Family was everything to Jack, and he made sure they were taken care of. Jack loved his children and made life interesting and enjoyable for them. Just ask them about their relationship with their dad, and they will be glad to share many tales about him.
Jack was involved with the Instrument Society of America and served as the local president. Jack also volunteered for several years at Trinity Methodist Church overseeing the weekly radio broadcast. Jack was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for 58 years.
Jack retired from Argonne in January of 1995 after 35 years. Shortly after, he took a job as the van driver for the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. He truly enjoyed helping people and loved this job dearly. Jack retired after 15 years in November of 2012. When not working, Jack enjoyed spending time with his wife and grandchildren and working on home projects.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of almost 60 years; son, Trevor Ringquist, of Bloomington, Illinois; daughters, Traisa Kellogg (Steve), of Modesto, California, and Treana Jakovac, of Ammon, Idaho; grandchildren, Christopher Albrecht, Stephen Albrecht, Jason Jakovac, Chad Jakovac, Chelsey Jakovac, Jennifer Jakovac and Sarah Jakovac; sister Joyce Horle (Reid), of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law: Mary Graff, of Rolling Hills, California; Lola Graff, of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and Karen Hansen (AL) of Crestview, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sisters June and Jean.
The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their care of Jack and also the staff, nurses and aides of NCP (Nuclear Care Partners) for their kind and loving care. They were truly a blessing and quickly became part of our family.
In lieu of a funeral, per Jack’s request, the family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Instead of condolences, we ask that you take the time to make a difference in someone else’s life here on Earth, whether it be an act of kindness, a donation or simply giving your time where it may be needed. That is what Jack would have wanted.