Gary L. Rish, age 73, passed away peacefully in his Ammon, Idaho, home surrounded by his loving family, on April 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer and COPD. He was "Our Hero." Gary was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, on November 24, 1946, to Mary and Harley (Buck) Rish, the second of their three handsome, energetic boys. The Rish family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary attended Central Jr. High and Idaho Falls High School. He enjoyed boxing and was an outstanding baseball player and bowler. After high school, Gary became a skilled glazier and enjoyed traveling all over the western United States. His artistic side also involved working with glass - he made beautiful glass treasure chests and glass tables for family and friends. He was an extremely hard worker - up early and ready to go seven days a week. On September 5th, 1969, Gary married Sonja Bloxham. They met in 9th grade when tall, dark, and handsome Gary asked her to dance, and it was love at first sight. Shortly after their marriage, he became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed to have three children - two girls and a boy - and then five "fun loving" grandchildren - one granddaughter and four grandsons. He loved them with all of his heart. Gary had many close friends, and they were all considered family. He loved going camping and fishing and had an uncanny ability to see wildlife hiding along the road, or special rocks along streams and pathways. Just going for a ride in his truck was an adventure - going to garage sales and auctions - or just driving around listening to rock and roll music and seeing what everyone was up to. He collected antique bicycles and radios, Pepsi memorabilia, and marbles. He also restored antique cars and enjoyed going to antique car shows. Later in life when Gary became ill, he enjoyed watching tennis and golf on TV. He also enjoyed using his Kindle to bid on auction items online. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Harley. He is survived by his wife, Sonja, of Ammon, ID; daughters, Stacy Janning and Megan Doss (Greg); son, Gavin; brother, Bob (Merrilyn) Rish; sister-in-law, Donna Rish; brothers-in-law, Reed (Karen) Bloxham, Chris (Marie) Bloxham, Tim (Denice) Bloxham, and Randy Bloxham; granddaughter, Chelsea Dye; and grandsons, James and Gabriel Schaat, and Rease and Gibson Doss; as well as many nieces and nephews. "In a world of hollow men, he was one of the good ones. He had a real 'old school' coolness about him." Gary requested that he be cremated. Please think of him the next time you're up camping, enjoying a beautiful sunrise or sunset, or when you're pulling in that big trout. His spirit is there enjoying it with you. A private family viewing will be held at Wood Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 11/24/1946 - 4/13/2020Rish
