Sage Ireland Ritchie, 15, of Rigby, passed away September 15, 2019, at her home. Sage was born April 13, 2004, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Darren Lee Ritchie and Nikki Melissa Ritchie. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Rigby. She enjoyed drawing, writing stories, and was a huge animal lover. She was also on track to graduate a year early as a junior. Sage is survived by her parents,Darren and Nikki Ritchie of Rigby, ID; brother, Kaden Ritchie of Rigby, ID; sister, Cierra Ritchie of Rigby, ID; grandparents, Carma & Jerald Jensen of Idaho Falls, ID; grandmother, Kelly Bradley of Idaho Falls, ID; and great-grandparents, Maureen & Cullen Beaudin of Georgetown, DE. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Russell Ritchie; grandparents, David and Eileen Bradley; and aunt, Ginger Colby. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Watersprings Church , 4250 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sage 4/13/2004 - 9/15/2019Ireland Ritchie