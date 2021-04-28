Clifton B Rhodehouse, 86, of Menan, peacefully passed away April 22, 2021, at his home. Clifton was born January 9, 1935, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Edward Cliff Rhodehouse and Elnora Gardner Rhodehouse, the youngest of seven children. He spent his early years in St. Anthony and when five, moved with his family to Menan, Idaho. He attended elementary school in Menan and graduated from Rigby High School. On June 29, 1956, he married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria Dawn Carson, in Grant, Idaho. Clifton and Gloria made their home on the family farm in Menan where together, they raised four children, Sindy, Nolin, Kevin, and Robin. Clifton worked as a Mountain Bell telephone service technician for 35 years, then an independent contractor, and farmed his entire life. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of God, a special love of family, and was an ardent patriot of the Constitution and Country. Clifton had a passion for farming and rock hounding. He loved experiencing life with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved wildlife, feeding birds and squirrels. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Rhodehouse; grandsons, Jacob T. Howe and Stetsen Pinock; and granddaughter, Rachel Allen. He is survived by his loving children, Sindy (Trent) Christensen of Menan, Nolin C. Rhodehouse of Menan, Kevin S. Rhodehouse of Rigby, ID, Robin (Colvin) Jergins of Idaho Falls, ID; 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. The family genuinely appreciates the many visits, phone calls, and loving support by family members and friends. We wish to give sincere thanks for the care provided by medical staff and care givers, especially Anne Singleton and Eden Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Menan 2nd Ward, 3547 E. Menan Lorenzo Highway, with President Matt Handcock officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Clifton 1/9/1935 - 4/22/2021B Roadhouse