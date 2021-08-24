Ruby LaVonia Robbins, 85, respected wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Ruby was born December 12, 1935, the daughter of Alonzo Toni Faulkner and Eldie Laree Sundstrom Faulkner in Fort Hall, Idaho. Ruby was Shoshone-Bannock. She was the great-great-granddaughter of Chief Tyhee and We-Tip-Po-No. Ruby lived in Fort Hall until she was seven years old and then her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho. She attended grade school, Junior High School, and High School in Blackfoot. She loved softball and was the Team Leader. She loved to sing. She was invited to sing on the radio a few times with her girlfriend in Pocatello. She also loved to dance and roller skate. On June 27, 1951, Ruby married her eternal sweetheart, Edward Everette Robbins. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Their 67 years of marriage were an example of selfless devotion to all around them. They were blessed to be able to raise 18 children, 9 boys and 9 girls. They have 55 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they resided for 67 years. Ruby worked for 20 years at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, and 6 years in other nursing homes in Idaho Falls before retiring. Ruby was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Sunday School Teacher for 17 years, Primary Teacher, Boy Scout Leader, Nursery, Librarian, and Visiting Teacher. Ruby's valiant testimony of the savior, Jesus Christ, was her constant compass in her daily decisions, choices and positive attitude. Her influence and example impacted many people whom she sincerely served and loved. She was kind and loving to everyone. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and traveling in the RV, and spending time with family. She is survived by her children: Lynn Robbins of Seattle, WA, Sandra (Gailen) Gifford of Ammon, ID, Melody (Max) Wolf of Ammon, ID, Thomas (Sandra) Robbins of Heber City, UT, Rosetta (Dale) Fairbanks of Taylorville, UT, Anna Marie (Dan) Buno of Lehi, UT, Blane (Suzanne) Robbins of Blackfoot, ID, Flora Robbins of Idaho Falls, ID, Everette (Karen) Robbins of So Australia, Australia, Marty (Tammy) Robbins of Price, UT, Jesse (LaNay) Robbins of Idaho Falls, ID, and Ruby (Lance) Mecham of Firth, ID; her sister, Sharon Wall of Colorado; her brothers: Douglas Thompson of Texas and David Thompson of Utah; 53 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alonzo Toni Faulkner and Eldie Laree Sundstrom Faulkner Thompson; stepdad, Ralph Thompson; brothers: Ralph Thompson Jr., Elden Thompson; six children: Vivian Robbins Miller, Eddie Jaye Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Julie Robbins Mason, Nancy Robbins Tucker, and Nathan Robbins; son-in-law, Reynold Kay Miller; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Dr., with Bishop Tyler M. Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ruby 12/12/1935 - 8/21/2021LaVonia Robbins
