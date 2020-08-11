Athalia Roberts, 104, of Aberdeen, passed away, August 8, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Full obituary can be found at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Athalia 3/27/1916 - 8/8/2020Roberts