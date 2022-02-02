Leotta Dee Roberts,82, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 23, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Dee was born July 17, 1939, in Hailey, ID to Leland and Hattie Young. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up in Hailey and graduated from Hailey High School. She furthered her education later in life and earned an associate's degree. In May 1963, she married Jack Roberts. They made their home in Oklahoma, Alabama, and Texas. They even lived for a few years in Iran. They eventually settled in Idaho Falls ID. Dee worked for the Bonneville County Assessor's office for 34 years. She loved her job and her co-workers and it was very hard for her to finally retire in 2012. All of her life she loved the outdoors and camping. Her extended family had big family campouts each summer which she enjoyed organizing and planning for. Playing card games was one of her favorite pastimes, she loved teaching her grandchildren to play. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, and her little dog Sammy. She is survived by her sons: Mark (Michelle) Roberts of Idaho Falls, ID and Todd Robison of Magic, ID; and four step-children; 4 grandchildren: Kyle (Allison) Roberts, Benjamin Roberts, Lindsi Robison, and Samuel (Cielle) Roberts; and 5 great-grandchildren: Gavin, Lily, Remi, Salem, and Oliver. Her siblings: Bud Young of Boise, ID, JoAnn( Lonnie) Brown of Cascade, ID, and Betty Waite of Idaho Falls, ID. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Online condolence may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Leotta 7/17/1939 - (Dee) 1/23/2022Roberts