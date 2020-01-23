Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother peacefully passed away on January 8, 2020 under the loving care of Meadows Assisted Living Center and Salmon Valley Hospice. Maxine was born on March 20, 1930 to the loving parents of Reuben and Amy Hyde in Fairview, Idaho. She was one of six girls, and was raised in the Preston area. Working as a waitress in Logan, Utah, she met her sweetheart, Hadley Roberts, while he was studying at Utah State University. They married on July 23, 1951 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together, Maxine and Hadley built a life full of adventure and exploration. During their 67 years of marriage, they lived in many locations including New Mexico, Montana, Alaska, Oregon, and as long-time residents of Lemhi County. Each location brought on a new journey. Together, they raised three children: Frederick Roberts (Linda) of Billings, MT, Carol Williams (Jeff) of Sacramento, CA, and Bruce Roberts of Helena, MT. She was the grandmother of Casey and Ryan Roberts, Lindsay and Kelsea Williams, and Abel Roberts, and great-grandmother of Travin, Jalen, and Tiegen Roberts, and Logan Drake. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Hadley, her parents, Reuben and Amy, her sisters, Grace, Wanda, Berdean, and Janell, and is survived by her sister, Jean. Maxine was a wonderful homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery, bowling, tennis, camping, gardening, sightseeing, traveling the world with Hadley, and loved visits from her kids and grandchildren. While raising her children, she would occasionally take on odd jobs such as delivering mail in rural Central Oregon, pinecone collection and planting trees for reforestation programs, assisted with fire camp logistics for the Forest Service near Salmon, and worked for the Eastern Idaho Special Service agency as a Homemaker. She, also, delivered Meals-on-Wheels as a volunteer for many years. Maxine will forever remain in our hearts as we remember the wonderful memories shared with her. A burial in Salmon and memorial in Utah are planned for the end of May 2020. Maxine 3/20/1930 - 1/8/2020Hyde Roberts