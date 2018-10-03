Oliver Roberts
Oliver Bruce Roberts, 42, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, from injuries sustained in a UTV accident while riding with his family on the Boundary Trail near Pebble Creek ski area.
Oliver was born March 22, 1976, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Bruce H. Roberts and Jeanette Rose Stroh. Oliver grew up and attended schools in the Bonneville School District and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He attended BYU-Idaho, Lewis and Clark College, and received his master’s degree in educational administration from Idaho State University.
On March 7, 1998, he married Amanda Kelly Skidmore in Idaho Falls, which was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born two children, Rylie and Brigham. Oliver and Amanda made their home in Idaho Falls, where Oliver worked as a teacher in the Idaho Falls District 91 and as a school administrator for Bonneville School District 93.
Oliver was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a very successful mission in the New York-Utica Mission. Oliver served in the Primary, Young Men’s presidency, as ward financial clerk and as a Scout leader. He enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, reptilian animals, the outdoors, going on cruises, his Ford truck, Tenure motorcycle and his three loyal dogs.
Most importantly, Oliver had two main loves in his life. First and foremost was his family. His wife, Amanda, was the joy and compass in his life. They fell in love at first sight and his love for her became stronger every single day. Oliver’s two children, Rylie and Brigham, were his reason to work hard and live every day to its fullest. Oliver loved all children, but none more than he loved Rylie and Brigham.
Secondly, Oliver especially loved and enjoyed the students that were under his care serving as a school principal. Oliver had high expectations for his teachers, and yet had a humble, humorous and creative leadership style that made it easy for his staff to work hard to improve the lives of their students.
Oliver is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Kelly Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Rylie Skidmore Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Brigham Oliver Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister Carmen Manges, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister Monique (Tony) Winn, of Blackfoot, Idaho; sister Tami (Lance) Kress, of Burlington, North Carolina; brother Seth (Kristy) Clute, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother Adam (Sooji) Whalen, of Washington, D.C.; sister Tamera (Greg) Costello, of Las Vegas, Nevada; father, Bruce H. (Carol) Roberts, of Ammon, Idaho; and mother, Jeanette Rose (John) Whalen, of Boise, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cyril and Violet Roberts and Hermann and Gertrude Stroh.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49th South in Ammon, with Bishop Jeff Steadman of the Ammon 13th Ward officiating. Overflow services will be broadcast at the Blackhawk Ward Building, 7118 S. Ledge Rock Drive in Ammon. The only viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that contributions in the memory of Oliver be made to the Bonneville School District Education Foundation, bonnevilleedfoundation.strikingly.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.