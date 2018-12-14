Scott Charlesworth Roberts age 65 passed away peacefully on Dec 6th, 2018 at the Star Valley Medical Center, loosing his battle to brain and lung cancer. Scott was born on April 1, 1953 in Shelley, Idaho to Lewis and Betty Roberts. He was the youngest of three children. The family lived in Etna, Wyoming, where he attended school until high school and then they moved to Ogden, Utah. Scott attended Bonneville High School in Ogden until he graduated. He then joined the Air Force reserves at Hill Air Force Base. Receiving and honorable discharge. He moved back to Etna where he met Ginger and they were married on December 30, 1988 at Lewis and Betty's home in Freedom. Scott and Ginger moved to Idaho Falls where they resided and Scott drove truck. In 2001 they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming. Scott drove truck for Scheckla Trucking and Hot Iron Construction and other area companies until Oct 2009, when they relocated back to Etna and built and operated Barnyard Acres Campground "home of the Giant Rooster". Scott became ill in January 2016 and due to heath reasons sold the campground in October 2018 and Scott passed on December 6th, 2018. Scott is survived by his wife, Ginger; son, Donne Byington, daughter Brooke Johnson; three grandsons - Braxten Byington, Oregon Fuller, Gage Byington; sister Sheree (Roberts) Raska of Medical Lake Washington; brother Steve Roberts of South Jordan, Utah; five nephews and two nieces. Services will be held at the Schwab Funeral Chapel in Thayne, Wyoming on Saturday, December 15th at 1:00pm. The family will hold a visitation from 11:00 -12:45. Burial will be held at the Etna Cemetery. Scott 4/1/1953 - 12/6/2018Charlesworth Roberts