Donna Mae Robinson, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 30, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice. Donna was born December 9, 1928, in Shelley, Idaho, to Rudolph Olof Rytting and Phoebe Minerva Stone Rytting. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. On December 2, 1948, she married Brian McKie Robinson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Logan, Utah, while Brian finished his education at Utah State University. After his graduation, they lived in Rockland, Idaho, and then moved back to Ucon, Idaho, to be closer to family. Donna worked as a bookkeeper at the Idaho Falls Hospital for many years and then at EIRMC as Director of Volunteers until her retirement. Brian passed away on March 27, 2011. Donna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed music, gardening, traveling, playing the piano and singing. Donna is survived by her children, Linda (Earle) Reseigh of Idaho Falls, Gail Robison of Idaho Falls, Debra Robinson of Spokane, WA, her grandchildren, ChaRee (Gary) Preston, James E (Kim) Reseigh, Matthew L (Jelena) Reseigh, Thomas A (Nellie) Reseigh and Angela N. Robinson; great-grandchildren, Miles M. Reseigh, Scarlett B. Reseigh, Violet M Reseigh, Cole D. Preston, Ashley M. Preston, Blaiken Waters, Paige Parker, Brennan Wood; and great-great-grandchildren, Jordan Waters, Harlee Waters; and her brother, Douglas (Sharon) Rytting of Reno NV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Pheobe Rytting; husband Brian Robinson; son, Robert Brian Robinson; brother, Ralph Rytting; and sisters, Sandy L Park and Alta L. Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Ucon Ward building, 10854 North 41 East, with Bishop Hondo Hudman officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family and at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 12/9/1928 - 3/30/2022Robinson