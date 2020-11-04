Evelyn Carol Robinson, 71, of Idaho Falls, died peacefully November 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was born on August 8, 1949, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Gerald Franklin Robinson and Joyce Pauline Robinson, where she lived until she was 4 years old, then moved with the family to St. Anthony, Idaho. They then moved to Ashton where she was raised by her mom and step-dad, Roy Dixon. She had 5 siblings: 2 older brothers, Melvin Gerald Robinson and Wesley Joseph Robinson, and 3 younger siblings: Roger Allen Robinson, Brenda Faye Dixon and Cindy Lou Dominguez. She graduated from North Fremont High School in 1967. She attended Victor Comtrometer Business School and earned her degree in Computer Business in Salt Lake City, UT. She then moved to Idaho Falls and attended Glenn E. Clark Business College and took secretarial courses. She then worked for the Idaho Fish and Game, Vocational Rehab, and Maverick. Evelyn babysat many children while she stayed at home to raise her children. She belonged to many organizations including the Gleaners Program, Idaho Hunger Action Counsel. She enjoyed many things, including fishing, bowling, spending time at the Senior Center, puzzles and her electronic games. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had six children and many "adopted children." She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Robinson, Joyce Roy Dixon; her brother Melvin Robinson; and grandparents. She is survived by her siblings, Wesley Robinson, Roger Robinson, Brenda Dixon, and Cindy Dominguez; her six children, Lecia Boyd (Paul), Joseph Robinson, Heather Clements (Zach), Maria Arave (Phil), Jesse Dixon, and Jessica Dixon; and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Condolences for the family may be sent online to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Evelyn 8/8/1949 - 11/2/2020Robinson
