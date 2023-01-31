Dad was born December 12,1933 in Afton, Wyoming to John Peart and Pearl Nelson Robinson. He was the youngest of eight siblings that lived to adulthood. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara Mahaffey Robinson and all his siblings. Brothers: Melvin, Dewain, Merle (Swede), Frank Robinson Sisters: Helen Gough, Merelda Gough and Suza Ericson He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer (Shawn) Ellis of Blackfoot, Becki (Jerry) Mitchell of Firth. His grandchildren, Kassidy, Travis, Devon, Chandler and Jessie. Great Grandchildren, McCoy and Sloane and numerous nieces and nephews. Kim served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and was honorably discharged. His early life was filled with hard work and great adventures on a Depression Era dairy and cattle operation along the Salt River in Star Valley, Wyoming. His parents both passed away when he was very young and then his older siblings attempted to get him raised. He soon found himself in Salmon, Idaho and would call it home base for his adventures during the next thirty years of his life. Making a living by working out of doors was his plan and he accomplished that. Working on local farms, dairies and ranches in the Lemhi Valley then branching out to the Forest Service in Challis/Stanley and his greatest adventure- Hell's Canyon. He packed supplies for a sheep outfit over the span of two years and never slept in a real bed for eighteen months. He chased wild horses in the hills above Challis, rode poison in Railroad Canyon and trucked propane into the mines tucked into the mountains he so loved. Dad instilled a love of the backwoods in his daughters from a young age from hunting to fishing to cross-country skiing in Central Idaho and Star Valley. After dating Mom for six years, Dad decided it was time to put a ring on her finger and settle down to a real job. They married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 1966 and moved to Ajo, Arizona for the first year of their marriage. Both decided the heat of southern Arizona was not for them and they moved to Jackson, Wyoming and then returned to Mom's family ranch in Leadore, Idaho where they stayed for a few years before moving to Salmon and finally to Blackfoot in 1980 where he worked for a local propane company until he retired to take care of Mom. His children and grandchildren watched him live his wedding vows - in sickness and in health, and until death do us part - to the highest degree as Mom battled cancer for years. When Mom passed away, Dad took it just as he had every other hard thing in his life and - got on with it. Until he was 78 he rode horses to move cattle, hauled equipment and water and attended every single ball game, event, or rescue for his beloved grandchildren. They were the lights of his life and all of them knew that without a doubt, he was their rock. After his knees rebelled and horses were shelved, he turned to his trusty Honda 4-wheeler truly believing that it could go anywhere a horse could go to the horror of his daughters. Riding fence, chasing cows, shuffling trucks and trailers and snake snares were just some of his adventures aboard his trusty four-wheeled steed. Kim passed away on January 28, 2023 in Blackfoot, Idaho after a life well lived and on his own terms. Graveside services will be held at the Salmon Valley Cemetery in Salmon, Idaho on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family would like to suggest, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his name to the Idaho Youth Ranch. -Anyone can be called grandfather, few are called Papa- Kim 12/12/1933 - 1/28/2023N. Robinson
