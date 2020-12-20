Mark James Robinson, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Mark was born June 26, 1951, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Vernon Mark Robinson and Betty Jean Bragg Robinson. He grew up and attended school in Michigan and graduated from Fruitport High School. Following high school Mark joined the United States Navy where he earned many achievements and medals while serving. Mark married Kathleen Mary Ebert in Newport News, Virginia, on January 11, 1985. Mark and Kathleen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mark retired as a Senior Chief for United States Navy. Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, working and spending time with his family. He had a witty sense of humor and loved teasing his family, kids and grandkids. Mark always had the Robinson twinkle in his eye. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathleen Mary Robinson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Rebecca (Chad) McDermott of Idaho Falls, ID; Mark Adam Robinson of Prescott Valley, AZ; Robert Charles (Heidi) Sanderson of Idaho Falls, ID; Vernon (Kylie) Robinson of Idaho Falls, ID; Jessica (Jared) Martin of Blackfoot, ID; brother, Richard (Dolly) Robinson of Muskegon, MI; and 12 grandchildren, Quentin, Alexander, Leo, Lorin, Autumn, Lilly, Jordan, Leah, Jaxom, Marley, Travis and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Christ Community Church, 5742 South 5th West with Pastor Jeff Kennedy officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.wounedwarriorproject.org or Hawkbill Base at 706 Thicket Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mark 6/26/1951 - 12/17/2020Robinson
