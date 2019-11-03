William Frederick (Bill) Robinson, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Bill was born on August 19, 1939, in Pocatello, ID, to Arthur Frederick and Lola Nielsen Robinson. He grew up on a ranch in Lava Hot Springs, ID with seven siblings. He graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1957. He went on to get a Bachelor of Veterinary Science from Utah State University and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University. On February 14, 1958, he married Bonnie Hill. Together they had three sons: Randy, Stewart, and Darrin. They were later divorced. On December 5, 1971, he married Marsha Ann Henricksen. Together they had five children: Carol, Bryan, Lisa, Brent, and Emily. He practiced veterinary medicine in Pocatello, ID, Salt Lake City, UT, and Tolleson, AZ. The family moved to Idaho Falls, where he was employed by and retired from Idahoan Foods. Bill enjoyed hiking in the Tetons, hunting, canning, baking, gardening, playing pinochle, horseback riding with his sons and grandsons and camping. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his family. His favorite place to visit was Yellowstone National Park. He spent time there watching wildlife, identifying wildflowers and walking along the shores of Yellowstone Lake looking for agates. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Robinson of Idaho Falls; his children: Randy (Shannon) Robinson of Idaho Falls, Darrin (Melissa) Robinson of Firth, Carol (Larren) Covert of Idaho Falls, Bryan (Jamie) Robinson of Ammon, Lisa (Mike) Broderick of Idaho Falls, Brent (Laura) Robinson of Goodyear, AZ, and Emily (Cody) Wirth of Idaho Falls; 30 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Stewart; his parents, a brother, and two of his sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Oliver Thuernagle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Parker Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. William 8/19/1939 - 10/30/2019Frederick Robinson