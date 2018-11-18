James Holt Robison, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2018. Jim was born February 8, 1932, in Yakima, WA, to John and Johanna Robison. Jim was raised in Montrose, CA. He attended Occidental College in LA, receiving his BA in Geology. He earned his Master's Degree from UCLA. Jim was an officer in the US Naval Reserve, on the U.S.S. Higbee, from 1955 to 1957. Jim married Doreen Bradley on June 5, 1954 in LaCanada, CA. The couple had three sons, Jordan, Jerel and Joel. Jim spent most of his career working for the U.S. Geological Survey as both a geologist and hydrologist. On July 27, 1989, Jim married the love of his life Lynne Robison in Elko, Nevada, before moving to Idaho Falls in 2001. Jim loved the outdoors. He loved to travel, backpack, hike, camp, ski, and snow shoe. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Robison of Idaho Falls, brother in law Basil Liascos, three sons, two grandsons, and very special family members Greg and Viki Bailey and their children. A celebration of life will be held in Jim's honor at a later date. To review Jim's complete obituary and send condolences to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jim 2/8/1932 - 11/10/2018Robison