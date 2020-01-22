Warren Dale Rockwood, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Dale was born June 1, 1929, in Iona, Idaho, to Warren Rushton Rockwood and Ethel Wadsworth McKibben Rockwood. He grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Iona High School. Dale also attended Idaho State University where he earned a scholarship playing football. On October 10, 1948, he married Sharon Gay Haderlie in Iona, Idaho. Dale and Sharon made their home in Iona, where Dale farmed. Sharon passed away on October 7, 2018. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Sunday School teacher. Dale was also the President of Farm Bureau. He served many years on the water board and the Bonneville County Fire District. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved farming. Dale is survived by his sons, Gene (Karen) Rockwood of Idaho Falls, ID, and Lynn (Leslie) Rockwood of Iona, ID; sisters, Janice Johnstone of Anchorage, AK, and Sue Hollingshead of Provo, UT; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Gay Rockwood; parents; and brother, Larry Rockwood. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Iona 5th Ward, 7555 North 55 East, with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital, at intermountainhealthcare.org. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 26722, Salt Lake City, Utah 84126, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dale 6/1/1929 - 1/20/2020Rockwood