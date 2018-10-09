Sharon Gay Rockwood, 89, of Iona, passed away Oct. 7, 2018, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Iona 5th Ward, 7555 North 55 East, with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Iona Cemetery.
