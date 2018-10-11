Sharon Rockwood
Sharon Gay Haderlie Rockwood, 89, of Iona, passed away Oct. 7, 2018, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.
Sharon was born July 3, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to David William Haderlie and Marian Ivy Lee Haderlie. She grew up and attended elementary school in Iona and Catholic school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
On Oct. 10, 1948, she married Warren Dale Rockwood in Iona, Idaho. To this union were born two sons, Gene and Lynn. Sharon and Dale made their home in Iona, where Sharon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a member of the Catholic church. She enjoyed flowers, painting and serving as a 4H leader. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Dale Rockwood of Iona, Idaho; sons, Gene (Karen) Rockwood and Lynn (Leslie) Rockwood, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brothers, Richard (Monna) Haderlie of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and David (Cheryl) Haderlie of northern Idaho; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and loving nieces, Terri Weekes and Kristi Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marian Haderlie; sisters, Daveen Davis and Rose Mary Haderlie; and brother-in-law, Bill Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the Iona 5th Ward, 7555 North 55 East, with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
