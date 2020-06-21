Venna Mirle Gifford Rockwood, 87, of Iona, passed away June 17, 2020, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Venna was born December 17, 1932, in Payne, Idaho, to Milo Gifford and Ruby Pearl Elder Gifford. She grew up and attended schools in Osgood, Firth, and Iona. On January 7, 1950, she married Larry Kent Rockwood in Iona, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Venna and Larry made their home in Iona. Larry passed away on September 17, 2018. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Venna enjoyed painting, waterskiing, camping, playing cards, and being with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Venna is survived by her son, Doug (Ann) Rockwood of Idaho Falls; son, Kent (Shellie) Rockwood Iona, ID; daughter, Linda (Jon) Robinson of Blackfoot, ID; daughter, Sandra Yvonne Osburn of Elk Ridge, UT; sister, Joyce (Jack) Gohr of Ucon, ID; 18 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Floyd and Laverl Gifford; son-in-law, Ray Osburn; and grandson, Larry Robinson. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Iona Cemetery, 4962 E. First Street, with Bishop Mark Pettet of the Iona 1st Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Venna 12/17/1932 - 6/17/2020Rockwood
