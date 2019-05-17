Marvin Thomas "Tom" Rodney Jr., 74 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Tom was born August 17, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware to Marvin Thomas Rodney and Zenobia Kenton Rodney. He graduated from Elon College in North Carolina. November 13, 2005, he married Teresa Colet Mueller in Rigby, Idaho. Tom worked for Bart Larsen Trucking and Simplot Company. He enjoyed camping and fishing, all sports including football, golf, and handball, and enjoyed traveling and touring football stadiums. Tom loved to make people laugh and was an amazing story teller. He enjoyed his winters in Arizona riding bikes, golfing and consuming adult beverages. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughters, Kelly (Craig) Bradshaw of Wilmington, NC, Kelli (Paul) Forbord, Kari Zundel, both of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Marvin Thomas "Skip" Rodney III of Costa Rica, Clint Zundel of South Jordan, Utah, Kevin (Liz) Zundel of Idaho Falls, sister, Suzanne (Richard) Balback of Wilmington, DE, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at eckersellfuneralhome.com Tom 8/17/1944 - 5/14/2019Rodney