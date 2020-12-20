Diane Louise Rodriguez, 70, of Ammon, passed away December 17, 2020, at her son's home. She was under the care of her loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Di was born June 1, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, to Orville Leonard Blackburn and Lois Elaine Thomas Blackburn. She grew up and attended schools in Anaheim, California, and graduated from Savanna High School. Di made her home in Ammon, Idaho, after retiring as an Inspector Specialist II for Cytec. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, crafts, motor sports, gambling, and caring for others, especially her family. Di is survived by her son, Gregory (Julie) Douglas of Angels Camp, CA; son, Randy (Pam) Campbell of Idaho Falls; daughter, Lara Ann Campbell of St. George, UT; brother, Charles Roger Blackburn of Banning, CA; sister, Connie Sue Risher of Coarsegold, CA; grandchildren, Amanda Jane (Kuck) Koch, Tanner Lee Waid, Jessica Jonel Louise Campbell, and Alexandra Crawford; great grandchildren, Abel Lee Waid, Aspen Jane Koch, and Brody Benjamin Koch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Lois Blackburn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Diane 6/1/1950 - 12/17/2020Louise Rodriguez
