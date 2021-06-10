Gloria Moreno Rodriguez, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gloria was born on July 21, 1965, in Yuriria, Guanajuato, Mexico to Antonio Tinoco Zavala and Augustina Moreno. When she was 2 years old the family moved to La Mision, Baja California, Mexico. At 13 years old, she moved to Rigby, Idaho with her immediate family. She lived in Idaho for the rest of her life. While in school she was very popular and social with her peers. She was awarded the Springtime Princess Award for beauty and academic achievement. On November 1, 1980, she married Gaspar Orozco Rodriguez in Rigby, Idaho. To this union, three sons were born: Jaime, Manuel, and Miguel. At 16 years old she began working in various positions in the agriculture industry for 32 years. She ended her work career as a lab technician at Idaho Pacific Corporation, where she worked for 10 years and became friends with many of her coworkers. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. She was a devoted catholic, wife, mother, and grandmother. The time she spent with her family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed playing cards with her mother and sisters, going fishing with her husband at Birch Creek, and hosting get-togethers with her family and friends. No one spread more love in one lifetime. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gaspar Rodriguez of Idaho Falls, ID; her sons: Jaime (Kim) Rodriguez of Ammon, ID, Manuel (Wendy) Rodriguez of Rigby, ID, and Miguel (Cheyanne) Rodriguez of Idaho Falls, ID; her mother, Augustina Tinoco of Idaho Falls, ID; her brothers: Manuel (Cindy) Tinoco of Blackfoot, ID, and Juan Carlos (Mireya) Tinoco of Idaho Falls, ID; her sisters: Mary Lou (Dave) Tinoco-Cole of San Diego, CA and Lorena (Richard) Morris-Tinoco of Lehi, UT; and her grandchildren: Arianna, Lina, Kalianna, Lyla, and Kiana. She was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Tinoco Zavala; and her brother, Tony Tinoco. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S. Lee, Idaho Falls, with Father Ronald Wekerle officiating. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, with a visitation following until 9:00 p.m. Burial will be at Taylor Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Gloria 7/21/1965 - 6/4/2021Moreno Rodriguez
